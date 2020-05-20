Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,894 Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Northwest Pipe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 246,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael C. Franson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,887.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NWPX opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

