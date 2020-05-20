Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 5,561.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

