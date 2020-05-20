Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,908 Shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 157.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,802,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in Range Resources by 130.0% during the first quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,684,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Range Resources by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,958 shares during the last quarter.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.20 price target (up previously from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

RRC opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.69. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

