Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pearl River Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.4% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,894 Northwest Pipe
Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,894 Northwest Pipe
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Makes New $55,000 Investment in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,908 Shares of Range Resources Corp.
Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 20,908 Shares of Range Resources Corp.
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Grisanti Capital Management LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Bought by Grisanti Capital Management LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC
Johnson & Johnson Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC
Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson
Washington Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report