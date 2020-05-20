Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

