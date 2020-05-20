Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRKR opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.42. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Bruker had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Bruker from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.46.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

