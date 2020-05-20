Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 211.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 28.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 78.97% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

