Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Buys 194 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,246.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

