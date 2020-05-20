Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,246.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,964.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

