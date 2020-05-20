Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,246.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

