Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,246.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
