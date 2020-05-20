Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,964.58. The company has a market cap of $1,210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.