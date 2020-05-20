Key Financial Inc Has $1.91 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,485.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,246.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,964.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,440.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

