Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,246.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

