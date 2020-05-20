WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $28.20 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,246.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

