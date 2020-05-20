WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $28.20 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WestEnd Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,246.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1,964.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.