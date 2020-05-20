Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 119,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.41. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

