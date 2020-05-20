Nkcfo LLC Takes $8.16 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000. Amazon.com makes up about 7.6% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,866,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,246.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,964.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

