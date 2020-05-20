Copperleaf Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

Copperleaf Capital LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1,210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,964.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

