Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,485.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,246.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,964.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

