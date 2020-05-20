123 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. China International Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,246.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.