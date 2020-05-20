Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,768 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $7,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 735.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 153,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,364,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 167,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

MBUU stock opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $182.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

