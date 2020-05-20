Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ 4th Largest Position

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,986 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $185,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,246.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,964.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,485.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rowe upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.