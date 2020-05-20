Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Origin Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. BP PLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 42,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $82,238,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 32.6% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Rowe increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,485.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,246.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,964.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

