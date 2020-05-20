Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Perficient were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,050 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Perficient by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,248 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRFT. ValuEngine raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Perficient from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Perficient stock opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.53 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock worth $3,734,792. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

