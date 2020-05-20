Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Zumiez worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,723 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,726 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 169,002 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $484.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZUMZ. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Zumiez from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

