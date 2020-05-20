Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Girard Partners LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,246.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,964.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

