Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $225,000 in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Investors Bancorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

