MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Posted by on May 20th, 2020

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rowe lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,538.89.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,449.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,485.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,246.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,964.58. The company has a market cap of $1,210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

