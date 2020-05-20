Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Stock Position Trimmed by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $38,263.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,364 shares of company stock worth $7,079,489. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.94.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

