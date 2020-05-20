Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

