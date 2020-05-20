Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of WAL opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

