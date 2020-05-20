Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Commscope worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

In other Commscope news, SVP Frank B. Wyatt II bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a positive return on equity of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

