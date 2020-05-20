Arizona State Retirement System Has $802,000 Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of JEF opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

