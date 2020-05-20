Aperio Group LLC Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,374,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,207,000 after acquiring an additional 132,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,342,000 after acquiring an additional 70,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after acquiring an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after acquiring an additional 55,608 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

FRT opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $111.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $64.11 and a 1-year high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.35%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

