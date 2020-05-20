Creative Planning Sells 819 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $45,969,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,973,000 after purchasing an additional 141,109 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,933,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,019,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,876,000 after purchasing an additional 112,246 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

GBCI stock opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.06. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,389.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

