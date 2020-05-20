Creative Planning Takes Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

