Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,118,805.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $10,197,595. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.54.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.