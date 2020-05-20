KBC Group NV Acquires 4,918 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 199.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.05% of Franklin Covey worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,104,000 after buying an additional 452,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 286.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 700,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 40,154 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 33.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 64,818 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Fung purchased 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.77 per share, with a total value of $100,319.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,131.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,429 shares in the company, valued at $678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

