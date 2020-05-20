Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,579 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

