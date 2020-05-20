Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNCL. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,892,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 701,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after buying an additional 56,555 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 25,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNCL opened at $31.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.92. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $45.33.

