Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 7,260.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312,502 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Nielsen worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after buying an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the fourth quarter valued at $70,855,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,613,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,662,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nielsen from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Nielsen from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

In other news, CEO David W. Kenny purchased 55,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,632.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 655,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,856,719.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Attwood, Jr. purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

