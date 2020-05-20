IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $154.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.69. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $166.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $2,276,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,513,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,443,655.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,126. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPGP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

