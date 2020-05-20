United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 220.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBSI. DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

