Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

