Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.
RCL stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.
