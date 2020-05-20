Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,953 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equitable by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Kaye bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,000.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George Stansfield bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 59,475 shares of company stock worth $868,606 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

