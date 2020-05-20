Arizona State Retirement System Sells 26,469 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,469 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. PNM Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

