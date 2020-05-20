Arizona State Retirement System Sells 44,501 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 44,501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

SKX opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.62. Skechers USA Inc has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.96.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

