Arizona State Retirement System Sells 13,351 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 16.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $545,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 111.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

