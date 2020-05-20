Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Nevro by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 23.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nevro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 1,074.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

NVRO opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.26. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $57.49 and a 12-month high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $87.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

