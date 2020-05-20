Arizona State Retirement System Takes $795,000 Position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,711 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Popular by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Popular by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $599.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Popular from $66.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

