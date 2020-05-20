Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 578.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 62,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,565 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

LSXMA stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

